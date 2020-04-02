Social Security Recipients Won’t Have to File Tax Return

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Good news for people on social security, you don't need to do anything to get your coronavirus relief check.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday that Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not have to file an abbreviated tax return. Instead, payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts.

The IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate $1,200 Economic Impact Payments to Social Security recipients who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019.

Recipients will receive these payments as a direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their benefits.