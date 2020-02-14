Settlement Reached in 2013 Minneapolis Police Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minneapolis has reached a tentative wrongful death settlement with the family of a 22-year-old African American man who was shot and killed by police seven years ago, according to a public filing.

Michael Padden, the family's attorney, says a settlement conference was held Tuesday. He would not disclose terms of the agreement, which still requires approval by the Minneapolis City Council.

The death of Terrence Franklin in 2013 sparked outrage, as protesters and civil rights activists challenged the official version of events.

Police said Franklin was a burglary suspect, killed by pursuing officers in a basement after he grabbed an MP5 gun and shot and injured two of them _ a contention his attorneys vehemently denied.