Senator Sponsoring Legislation to Expand Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U-S Senator Tina Smith is co-sponsoring legislation to expand the U-S Supreme Court from nine justices to 13.

It comes in the wake of the Trump administration adding two conservative judges to the court.

I've been very disturbed to see the Supreme Court become increasingly politicized you know we don't want the court to be a political entity, we want it to be an arbiter of the facts and the law

Senator Smith says "balance must be restored to the court."

The size of the court has been changed by congress 6 times...including two instances of shrinking the court...no effort to change the size of the court has succeeded since 1869.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

