See Why These MN Convenience Store Workers Are Excited For 11/29

Wednesday, November 29th, 2023 is a big day for the employees of Kwik Trip all throughout the state of Minnesota. What's the big deal? It's the holiday season, and time for Santa to put a little extra money in their pockets because of their fantastic profit-sharing program!

There are a lot of good things we can all say about Kwik Trip. The convenience...The prices...The clean stores...the workers that go the extra mile to make sure your visit is exceptional. Whatever your response is when they say "See You Next Time!" They really do want you to come back. How does Kwik Trip maintain such a dedicated bunch of employees who stick around, making sure that their guests are their number one priority?

It could be the great profit-sharing plan that Kwik Trip has. I know several people who work for Kwik Trip, and this time of year is where their hard work as Employees really pays off.

Kwik Trip workers from all over central Minnesota will gather on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023 in a specified location, to celebrate the accomplishments of the year, and be rewarded with their fair share of the 40% of the company that is shared with its employees.

It was another great year for Kwik Trip, and you have to think it's got something to do with the fact that Kwik Trip shows appreciation to its employees not just by helping them become the best versions of themselves that they can be, but by showing them that their efforts truly matter; the more money Kwik Trip makes, the more money the Employees make. It is sort of like Santa and his elves. They all work together; hoping to bring joy and happiness to their guests, and getting a little holiday magic to celebrate at the end of each year.

