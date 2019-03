The St. Cloud boys hockey team will have to battle their way to the Section 8AA title after receiving the #7 seed in the eight-team section. St. Cloud opens play Tuesday night in Roseau.

BRACKET:

#8 Rogers @ #1 Moorhead Tuesday 6 PM

#5 St. Michael-Albertville @ #4 Buffalo Tuesday 7 PM

#7 St. Cloud @ #2 Roseau Tuesday 6 PM

#6 Bemidji @ #3 Brainerd Tuesday 7 PM

SEMIFINALS:

Saturday, February 23rd at 7 PM

FINAL:

Wednesday, February 27th at 7 PM