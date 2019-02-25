Section 6A Hockey Championship Tickets On Sale Tuesday

Tickets for Thursday's Section 6A boys hockey championship between Cathedral and Alexandria will be available beginning Tuesday morning at the Cathedral Activities office.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. The game typically sells out before the puck is dropped, so those wishing to go are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance.

Cathedral beat River Lakes 6-0 Saturday night to advance to the section championship, while Alexandria blanked Sartell to advance.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Thursday. The game can be heard on WJON.com (online only).