SCTCC’s Annual Job Fair is Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- If you are looking for a job, or want to change careers, the annual St. Cloud Technical and Community College Job Fair is Thursday.

It is the largest and longest running job fair in central Minnesota. More than 160 employees attend each year.

There will be shuttle service running between SCTCC and the River's Edge Convention Center. It is free and open to students and alumni of SCTCC. No registration is required for job seekers.

The event starts at 8:00 a.m. Thursday at the River's Edge Convention Center.