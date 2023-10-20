SCTCC World Series Results

ST. CLOUD TECH COLLEGE CYCLONES

CYCLONES (GREEEN/BLACK) WORLD SERIES

WHITNEY PARK

GAME #3

CYCLONES BLACK 8 CYCLONES GREEN 5

The Black come back to take game #3, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and good defense. The Black starting pitcher was righty freshman Griffin Dosan from Eveleth HS. He threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Righty sophomore Evan Acheson from Rocori HS threw one inning, he issued two walks, two hits and one run. Righty freshman Sam Nistler from Eden Valley-Watkins HS threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and one run. Righty sophomore Will VanBeck threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and two runs. Righty sophomore Ascher Geise from Burnsville HS threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Black offense was led by freshman Cole Fuchs, from Paynesville Area HS, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Will VanBeck went 2-for-4 with a home run and Sam Nistler earned a walk and he was hit twice by a pitch. Sophomore Cayden Hansen from Willmar HS went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he scored a run and he had a pair of stolen bases. Griffin Dosan went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Ascher Geise went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Sophomore Landon Janzen from Aitkin HS earned two walks, scored a run, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch.

The Green starting pitcher was Righty Brooks Asche from MACCRAY HS threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three walks, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Truman Toenjes from St. Cloud Apollo HS threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. Righty Will Thorn from Becker HS threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty sophomore Carson Reeve from PEM HS threw two innings, he gave up two runs, two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Green offense was led by sophomore Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs. Freshman Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Tech HS went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Sophomore Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Will Thorn went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Freshman Alejandro Diaz from Venezuela went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Freshman Reese Berberich earned a pair of walks. Sophomore Cody Leither from Kimball Area HS earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Freshman Owen Bode from Little Falls HS earned a walk, he scored a run and he had a stolen base.