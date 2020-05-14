SCTCC Keep Summer Classes Online, Students To Return this Fall

ST. CLOUD -- With the spring semester wrapping up, many colleges and universities are planning for what summer and fall classes will look like.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College President Annesa Cheek says enrollment is down for summer and fall as students reconsider their post secondary education plans due to the pandemic.

Cheek says instead of putting off your education for a year, consider a two-year program.

If students are going to be taking classes online, absolutely why not take them online from us, pay a fraction of the price and receive the same quality of education that will be transferable to a university.

Cheek says despite enrollment numbers, one positive is they have roughly a dozen programs with students on a waiting list.

She says while they will continue online learning this summer, they are preparing to have students back in the classroom this fall.

That's our plan to be back on campus as best we can. We're being open and honest with students saying this is what we plan to do and should the situation change we are still going to be here for you and have a plan.

She says per social distancing guidelines, they did have to put some of their trade courses on hold over the spring term.

Cheek says with a recent executive order signed by Governor Tim Walz, roughly 300 of their trade students will be allowed back on campus throughout the summer to help finish those needed courses.

Cheek says the pandemic taught them a lot and she was encouraged by her staff's ability to adjust on the fly while continuing to provide quality education to their students.