SCSU’s Matt Osterberg Selected By Phillies In MLB Draft

St. Cloud State University pitcher Matt Osterberg has been selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 15th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. The Coleman, Wisconsin native was taken with the 445th overall pick.

Osterberg has spent four years with the Huskies, posting a 12-7 record with 192 strikeouts in 109.2 innings pitched.

"Obviously we are all just very excited for Matt and his family," SCSU baseball coach Pat Dolan said. "He's put a heck of a lot of work in, first coming to us as a 160 pound skinny, raw pitcher and developing into a pro body and pro draft pick.

"I really think he has a chance to move up the ladder with his arm strength and mid-90's fastball combined with his work ethic and composure on the mound," Dolan said.

Fourteen Huskies have now been drafted in program history: Rip Repulski (Amateur FA Draft, St. Louis, 1947), Greg Thayer (32nd round, Giants, 1971), Jim Eisenreich (16th round, Twins, 1980), Bob Hegman (15th round, Kansas City, 1980), Dana Kiecker (8th round, Boston, 1983), Rob Schiel (41st round, Twins, 1989), Jason Alstead (12th round, Baltimore, 1990), David Oehrlein (35th round, St. Louis, 1992), David Deminsky (44th round, Twins, 2010), Jordan Smith (9th round, Cleveland 2011), Brian Hansen (49th round, Cleveland, 2011), Kyle Fischer (30th round, Miami, 2014), Najee Gaskins (20th round, Giants, 2019) and Osterberg.

The Major League Baseball Draft has been shortened in recent years and is down to 20 rounds.

St. Cloud State finished the 2021 season with a 22-14 overall record and an 18-9 mark in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

