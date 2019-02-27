SCSU Wrestlers Heading to Nationals, Seeking 4th Championship

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team will be seeking their fourth national championship in five years next weekend. The Huskies have qualified nine of their 10 wrestlers for the NCAA Division II championships in Cleveland, Ohio.

Assistant Coach Brady Wilson says the program has had an incredible run over the last several years.

Seven of the last eight years we've been in the top two and the one year we weren't we were sixth. So we've been working toward this, we've got a good training system in place. As the old saying goes, don't reinvent the wheel, just keep doing what we're doing.

Photo courtesy of St. Cloud State University

Wilson says recruiting for the program starts here at home.

You try to keep the border closed and keep all these Minnesota kids, but we're competing with the University of Minnesota, we're trying to get the same kids they are. Then you've got North Dakota State, South Dakota State, and Augsburg -- which is a perennial powerhouse in Division III down in Minneapolis.

SCSU won the national championship in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Recent NCAA DII Championship Finishes for the Huskies:

2011 – 2 nd – NCAA DII

2012 – 2 nd – NCAA DII

2013 – 2 nd – NCAA DII

2014 – 6 th – NCAA DII

2015 - 1st - NCAA DII

2016 - 1st - NCAA DII

2017 - 2nd - NCAA DII

2018 - 1st - NCAA DII

They've been ranked #1 in the nation all season and went 21-0 in dual meets this year.

They have qualified more individuals for the national tournament than any other program. St. Cloud State University will be sending the following wrestlers to the NCAA championships in 2019:

Photo courtesy of St. Cloud State University

The Huskies also won their 8th Northern Sun Conference championship in a row this season.

The national championship is March 8th and 9th.