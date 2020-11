SCSU Men’s Hockey Schedule Released

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team will take on Western Michigan on Day One of the 'pod' in Omaha, Nebraska on December 1st. All eight NCHC teams will stay in Omaha for three weeks and ten games per team.

SCSU SCHEDULE (Start Times TBA)

Tuesday, December 1st:

SCSU vs Western Michigan

Thursday, December 3rd

SCSU vs Colorado College

Saturday, December 5th

SCSU vs Denver

Sunday, December 6th

SCSU vs Omaha

Wednesday, December 9th

SCSU vs Western Michigan

Saturday, December 12th

SCSU vs North Dakota

Sunday, December 13th

SCSU vs Omaha

Wednesday, December 16th

SCSU vs North Dakota

Friday, December 18th

SCSU vs Colorado College

Sunday, December 20th

SCSU vs Denver

The second half of the season will be played with normal travel and games back in the familiar Friday/Saturday routine.

Jan 1/2, 2021

SCSU @ UMD

Jan 8/9

UMD @ SCSU

Jan 15/16

SCSU @ Western Michigan

Jan 21 (Thurs),Jan 23 (Sat), Jan 24 (Sun)

Miami @ SCSU

Feb 5/6

Western Michigan @ SCSU

Feb 11 (Thur), Feb 13 (Sat), Feb 14 (Sun)

@ Miami

Feb 26/27

SCSU @ UMD

SCSU hockey can be heard all season long on The River 96.7 FM.