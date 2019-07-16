SCSU Hockey’s Spencer Meier [PODCAST]

Former Sartell Sabre Spencer Meier recently wrapped up his first season as a member of the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team. Meier played one season with the Fargo Force of the USHL before joining the Huskies.

Meier joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" this week to talk about the growth of Sartell hockey, whether he was an SCSU fan growing up, playing for Brett Larson and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.