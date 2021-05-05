SCSU Celebrating Graduates with 10 Commencement Ceremonies

ST. CLOUD -- What's better than a commencement ceremony? Ten of them -- to accommodate graduates and families, allowing for the necessary COVID safety protocols. And that's exactly what Saint Cloud State University has planned for this weekend.

Roughly 900 students, out of 1,350 total spring graduates, are planning on participating in the ceremonies. This weekend marks the third time Saint Cloud State has held commencement ceremonies during the pandemic.

Ceremonies will held in the Ritsche Auditorium. Registered graduates will be assigned a time on either May 7 or May 8. Graduates will not be able to change their assigned time or day.

The ceremonies will be live streamed on the University’s Commencement website at https://www.stcloudstate.edu/commencement/.

The 2021 spring graduates come from from 22 U.S. states and several countries.

Congratulations, and go change the world Huskies!