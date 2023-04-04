SCSU Baseball Takes Down Winona State Monday

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

(Longhrey Field Winona/50 degrees and Sunny)

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV HUSKIES 8 `WINONA STATE WARRIORS 5

(Monday April 3rd)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Warriors to take the three game series. They out hit the Warriors twelve to ten, including four doubles and a home run. They scored multiple runs with two in the first, three in the third and two in the fifth innings. This gave the Huskies pitcher good support, righty Sam Riola a senior that transferred from Louisiana-Lafayette, started on the mound. He threw six innings to earn the win. he scattered eight hits, gave up four runs, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Ethan Lanthier a sophomore from Northfield High School threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by first baseman Garrett Bevacqua, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Sam Riola a senior from Blaine High School went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Second baseman Drew Beier went 1-for-4 with home run and he scored a pair of runs. Center fielder John Nett went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Catcher Drew Bulson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Shortstop Sawyer Smith went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Left fielder Tyler Schiller went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and third baseman Tate Wallat was credited for a RBI. Right fielder Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was Pierce Gritzmaker, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Nathan Platter threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Chandler Schmidt threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Cooper Kapanke, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Derek Baumgartner went 3-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Hawskford went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Mason Tracke went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Yu went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Rylan Wall went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nik Herbst earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday April 5th

MANKATO STATE UNIVERSITY MAVERICKS

1:30/3:30 @ Faber Field

Friday April 7th

Concordia of St. Paul Golden Bears

1:30/3:30 Faber Field