Say No to FOMO. See Kenny Chesney in Minnesota!

Are you ready to take the party to another level? That's what happens when Kenny Chesney comes to Minnesota and we now have confirmation that he is bringing his party to Minnesota! It was just announced today that Kenny will bring his "Sun Goes Down - 2024 Tour" to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis!

"When the Sun Goes Down" captured a vibe and a moment so perfectly. No matter how much fun you’re having all day long, "everything gets hotter when the sun goes down.” I know from years of experience that’s true. So I can’t wait to get back out there in stadiums across the country with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney Music and Uncle Kracker for the Sun Goes Down 2024 Stadium Tour. There’s nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs... It’s gonna be awesome.

Pre-sale tickets for the #SunGoesDownTour go on sale to #NoShoesNation members beginning Monday, November 13 at 10am local. Join the official fan club for early access to tickets at kennychesney.com/join.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17 at 10am local.

WHAT

Kenny Chesney - Sun Goes Down Tour 2024 - Presented by Blue Chair Bay

SPECIAL GUESTS

Zac Brown Band

Megan Moroney

Uncle Kracker

WHERE AND WHEN

U.S. Bank Stadium

Minneapolis

Saturday May 4th

TICKETS

Registration: Open now HERE.

Pre-sale for #NoShoesNation members November 13th.

Pre-sale for AXS begins at 10am on November 15th at 10am.

General Public on-sale November 17th at 10am.

