Sauk Rapids-Rice Athletes Sign Letters Of Intent

A slew of Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm athletes signed letters of intent to play college athletics Tuesday afternoon. In all, 14 Storm athletes will continue their careers at the next level.

Anna Lucas will swim at the Division I level with Missouri State, while Durham Welch (soccer, SCSU), Carter Kieke (football, MSU-Moorhead) and Josh Schloe (basketball, Northern State) will compete in Division II.

Signing at the Division III level were Alexa Martin (lacrosse, Augsburg), Benjamin Gilbertson (wrestling, SJU), Christian Rodriguez (football, Wisconsin-Stout), Nicholas Schmitt (football, UW-Stout), Maddie Fuls (softball, Concordia-Moorhead), Renae van der Hagen (soccer, UW-Stout), Chloe Stockinger (hockey, Augsburg), Kobe Lee (basketball, Hamline) and Derrick Durrant (baseball, SJU).