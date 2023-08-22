Sauk Rapids Police To Host Community Cookout

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Police Department will host a Community Cookout event on Wednesday, August 30th at Lions Park. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and go until 7 p.m..

Sauk Rapids Police Department is doing a cookout at Lions Park, we will be set up near the splash pad.

Members of the Sauk Rapids Police Department will be in the park from 5:00pm-7:00pm and encourage the community to come spend some time with us. If you have any questions, feel free to ask!

We look forward to spending time with our community and getting to know you better.

Lions Park is among the newest parks in Sauk Rapids and has quickly become one of the city's showpieces. Located right on the Mississippi River, the park boasts a bandshell, multiple fishing piers, a new playground, grilling areas and a splash pad.

PREVIOUS:

Take a look at Sauk Rapids' newest park, Lions Park!

attachment-IMG_9170 loading...

One of the first things my kid noticed was the springy, rubbery surface that covers the ground beneath the structures. "It feels like a trampoline dad!" It was also a nice touch to see the surface with green/gold flakes, the same color as Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

attachment-IMG_9165 loading...

My son has always been a big fan of the big zip lines at Elm Creek Park in Maple Grove and now we finally have a cool one right here in our backyard!

attachment-IMG_9158 loading...

attachment-IMG_9156 loading...

The main slide is pretty quick and is located next to a net-like climbing area, monkey bars and pedestals to hop around on.

attachment-IMG_9173 loading...

A smaller play structure with a smaller slide is located to the side of the main slide for the bigger kids.

attachment-IMG_9167 loading...

This "roller slide" was very popular. My kid went so far as to say it is "his favorite slide ever" before having me record a video to share with mom so she could see how fun it was.

attachment-IMG_9174 loading...

Kids, for some reason, love to spin around really fast until they get dizzy. None for me, thanks.

attachment-IMG_9176 loading...

In addition to the playground there is also an interactive water feature for kids to cool off with.

attachment-IMG_9157 loading...

We also spent a great deal of time finding rocks and chucking them into the river.

attachment-IMG_9179 loading...

As an added bonus, the train tracks are located right across the parking lot from the play area. What kid doesn't love watching the trains roll by?!