Sauk Rapids Police, Fire Holding Active Threat Training

SAUK RAPIDS -- Don't be alarmed if you see a heavy police presence at the Sauk Rapids Middle School Wednesday.

The Sauk Rapids Police and Fire Departments will be holding an Active Threat training session.

Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise says the training is vital to prepare law enforcement, fire personnel and school officials in responding to these critical situations should they ever occur.

The training will go from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

A second active threat training session will take place next Wednesday (August 14th) as well.