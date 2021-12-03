SARTELL- ST. STEPHEN VARSITY BOWLING TEAM HEADED TO STATE

These amazing kids have done it again, and now they are headed to the State AA Tournament this Saturday at 9 am at Drkula's 32 Bowl in Inver Grove Heights, where 24 teams will be participating.

MEET THE TEAM

The Sartell Varsity Bowling team, consisting of team members Alex Pike (Co-Captain) Caleb Kudrna (Co-Captain) Ryan Kruse, Brandton Larson and Kaleb Kuklok, won their regular season with a 13-1 record. The top finishers from the Class AA North Varsity Super Regional that took place at Super Bowl in Ramsey were:

1st Place Champions: Sartell-St.Stephen/Pierz

2nd Place: Forst Lake/Chisago Lk/Mahtomedi

3rd Place: Princeton/Milaca

3rd: Andover

5th: Spring Lake Park

5th: Coon Rapids

5th: Anoka

5th: St. Michael-Albertville

9th: Blaine

9th: Mounds View

9th: Irondale

9th: Elk River/Zimmerman

Congratulations are also in order for the top finishers from the Class AA South Varsity Super Regional that took place at Park Grove Bowl in St. Paul Park on November 20th:

1st Place Champions: New Prague

2nd...Park (Cottage) Grove

3rd...Tartan

3rd...Farmington

5th...Stillwater area

5th...Lakeville South/Lakeville North

5th...North (St. Paul)

5th...Hopkins/Edina/Eden Prairie

9th...Austin

9th...Rochester John Marshall

9th...Rochester Mayo

9th...Simley

THE STATE AA TOURNAMENT IS THIS SATURDAY

We want to wish the best of luck to Caleb, Kaleb, Brandton, Alex, and Ryan in the State AA Tournament that will be taking place tomorrow, Saturday, December 4th at 9 am at Drkula's Bowl in Inver Grove Heights. Dan informed me that there will be 24 teams from around the state participating in the event, including Princeton, who Dan says is also a very good team, and will be their main competition at the state level.

