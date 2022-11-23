Sartell, Sauk Rapids and Apollo All Make State Bowling Tournament

Three local high school bowling squads will compete in the 2022 State Tournament next weekend. Apollo, Sartell and Sauk Rapids all advanced to the Class AA state tourney with strong performances in the super regional.

The state tournament is slated for December 4th at Concord Lanes in St. Paul.

According to GoBowlingMinnesota's stats, the Apollo Eagles enter the state tournament with an 8-6 match record and average score of 158. Sauk Rapids-Rice was 11-3 and averaged 186.3 and Sartell checks in at 13-1 with an average of 185.6.

The Sabres had three players named All-Conference in 2022: Ryan Kruse, Jordan Terhune and Kaleb Kuklok.

The Storm had four All-Conference performers this season: Daniel Dusing, Chris Wolters, Robert Dusing and Donaven Austin.

The Eagles' Cody Adams was Apollo's lone All-Conference selection.

Also of note, the Central Conference's Most Outstanding Player was St. Cloud Tech's Ethan Lindholm, who led the conference with 88 strikes bowled and only 14 open frames in 140 chances.

Minnesota High School bowling began in 1983 and is open to boys and girls from 7th to 12th grade. Practices begin in August and games run through early December.

The program featured 1,329 bowlers in 2021 and had 101 varsity teams participating. The league uses a "baker system," meaning five to eight bowlers each bowl one or two frames to complete a single game.

Every year $220,000 in scholarship money is awarded to youth bowlers in Minnesota and approximately 250 colleges and universities offer bowling as either a club, NAIA or NCAA sport.