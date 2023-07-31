Sartell, Foley and Eden Valley-Watkins Recaps at State Legion Tourney

2023 97TH ANNUAL MINNESOTA DIVISION 1 STATE LEGION TOURNAMENT

MANKATO AMERICA POST 11 9 SARTELL POST 277 1

(Saturday 29th)

The Mankato America Post defeated the Sartell Post 277, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles and they played very good defense. Nicholas Werk started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nicholas Werk, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Dylan Kopesky went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored run. Caeden Willaert went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Rundle went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Riston Wojcik went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Logan Swalve went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Easton Stangl went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Landon Metcalfe had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for Sartell Post 277 was Will Thompson, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Ritter threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued one walk. Drew Geiger threw one inning, he gave up two hits and two runs.

They were led on offense by First baseman Wes Johnson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI. DH Andrew Ritter went 1-for-3 with a double and Left fielder Kade Lewis went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Shortstop Gavan Schulte went 1-3, Right fielder Drew Geiger went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Second baseman Jason Gruebele earned a walk and Center fielder Brenden Boesen earned a walk.

WAYZATA POST 118 9 FOLEY POST 298 3

(Saturday July 29th)

The Wayzata Post 118 defeated their foe the Foley Post 298, backed by thirteen hits, including one home run and four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jake Berklund, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Charlie Gearan, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Gaard Swenson went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jon Pribuala went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kyle Boutwell went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Adam Deselio went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Fisher Rowan went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Zach Pettit went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Berklund went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Tyler Gullickson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Foley Post 298 starting pitcher was righty Derek Dahmen, he threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Trey Emmerich, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Aiden Micholski went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jace Molitor was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Bryce Gapinski and Derek Dahmen both went 1-for-3, Alex Jennissen earned two walks and he scored a run and Keagon Frisbie was hit by a pitch.

2023 36th ANNUAL MINNESOTA DIVISION 11 STATE LEGION

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS POST 381/453 10 WATERTOWN POST 121 4

(Friday July 28th)

The Eden Valley-Watkins crew defeated the Watertown Post 121, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and good defensive play. Their starting pitcher was Lane Harff, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Neiman and Xander Willner both went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and each scored a run. Max Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Coltant Harff went 1-for-4 and Caden Neiman scored a run.

The Watertown starting pitcher was Jaren Vogt, he threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Trucke threw four innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ben Trucke, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Albert Randell went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Berscheit went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jaren Vogt went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Ashton Hecksel went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Nick Webster scored a run.

EVW POST 381/453 2 MINNEWASKA POST 187/253 1

Saturday July 29th)

The Eden Valley-Watkins Post defeated their foe the Minnewaska Post, backed by nine hits, including a double and they were aided by seven walks. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Coltant Harff threw five innings in relief, to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Sam Nislter’s walk off single gave the crew a huge win and the opportunity to play in a state championship!

Their offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Nislter went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Myles Dziengel went 3-for-5. Landon Neiman went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Max Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-5 and Caden Neiman had a sacrifice bunt.

The Minnewaska Post starting pitcher was Alex Panitzke, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryland Martin threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Riley Dell, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Darion Alexander went 2-for-3 and he earned two walks and Austin Ballhagen went 1-for-4 with a walk. Connor Erickson went 1-for-5 and Alex Panitzke went 1-for-6. Levi Johnson earned two walks and he scored a run and Rylan Martin earned two walks.

SLEEPY EYE POST 7 10 EVW POST 381/453 5

(Sunday July 30th)

The Sleepy Eye Post 7 earned the state championship with their win over EVW Post 381/453, backed by fourteen hits. Their starting pitcher was Brandon Schmitz, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Arlen Saenz threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

Their offense was led by Nick Mielke, he went 2-for-4 for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Talen Helget went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Austin Eucker went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Caden Evers went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Owen Weiss went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Mark Anderson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jon Petermann went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Kaleb Wait went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Arlen Saenz and Brandon Tauer both earned a walk and each scored a run and Winsten Nienhaus had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Eden Valley-Watkins post was Xander Willner, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs and one walk. Landon Neiman threw 4 2/3 innings in relief he gave up seven hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Sam Nistler threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Xander Willner went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Max Geislinger went 2-for-3. Landon Neiman went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Coltant Harff went 1-for-4. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.