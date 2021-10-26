Christmas will be here before you know it, and if you're in need of a family portrait session for your Christmas cards, this is the perfect opportunity to get them done. And help out a great cause!

The Tri-County Humane Society is once again hosting their annual Santa Paws fundraiser:

For only $50 our skilled photographers will provide a family portrait session (open to pets and/or people). You’ll go home with a flash drive containing the digital images, and permission to reproduce them for holiday gifts and cards.

Unfortunately, Santa himself is short-staffed at the North Pole and can't make it for photos this year. (Staffing issues are happening worldwide.)

These photo sessions always fill up fast, so the staff at TCHS are encouraging you to call as soon as possible to book your session if you know you're going to partake. The number to book is (320) 252-0896.

Santa Paws Schedule:

Thursday, November 18, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, November 19, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 20, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 21, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

What makes this event extra special is that the photographers volunteer their time and talents, as well as the helpers putting this event on and 100% of the proceeds from this go back to the Tri-County Humane Society. So just by you getting ready for Christmas, you are helping animals find their forever homes! Now that's a Merry Christmas.

Get more information on Santa Paws and the Tri-County Humane Society by visiting them online.

