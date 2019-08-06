Sano Powers Twins To Walk-Off Win

The Minnesota Twins beat Atlanta 5-3 Monday night at Target Field in the first game of a three-game series. The Twins also gained a game in the standings, as Cleveland was shut out by Texas.

The Twins took an early 2-0 lead on Luis Arraez two-run single to left field in the bottom of the fourth inning, then went ahead 3-1 on Max Kepler's 31st home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth.

Minnesota's bullpen coughed up the lead in the top of the seventh inning, setting the stage for some heroics from Miguel Sano in the bottom of the ninth.

With Arraez on first after a two-out single, Sano entered the game as a pinch hitter for Eihre Adrianza. Sano then sent the home crowd home happy with a two-run shot to dead center field.

The Twins will host Atlanta again on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.