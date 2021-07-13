The St. Cloud Rox continue to roll through the Northwoods League. St. Cloud blanked La Crosse 15-0 Monday night at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud to improve to 6-1 in the 2nd half of the season. The Rox knocked out 16 hits compared to 3 for the Loggers. Connor O'Brien had 3 hits, 2 runs scored and 2 RBis, Cody Kelly added 3 hits, 2 runs scored and 3 RBis, Brice Mathews added 2 hits, a home run and 2 RBIs, Caleb Ricketts added 2 RBIs, Nick Yovetich had 4 hits and a run scored for the Rox. Noah Myhre threw the first 5 innings with 2 hits allowed and 3 strikeouts to get the win.

The Rox currently hold a 2-game lead on both Mankato and Rochester for first place in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division standings. The Rox host La Crosse again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.

Twins' relief pitcher Taylor Rogers was named as an injury replacement to join Nelson Cruz as Twins representatives on the American League team in the All Star game tonight in Denver, Colorado. This will be Rogers first All Star game.