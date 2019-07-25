Rox Pitcher Signs With Cincinnati

St. Cloud Rox pitcher Pedro Garcia has left the team to sign a professional contract with the Cincinnati Reds organization.

Garcia appeared in nine games this season with the Rox, striking out 22 batters in just 13.1 innings of work. The right-handed Venezuela native allowed no runs and just three hits this season.

"(Garcia) may be the best pitcher the Rox have ever had, which is saying a lot because we have several guys doing well at the Major League level," Rox President Scott Schreiner said.