Rolling Stones Reschedules ‘No Filter Tour’ at US Bank Stadium

It's been quite the year, year and a half of cancelled and rescheduled/postponed shows all over the country.

One of the more anticipated shows that was supposed to happen at US Bank stadium last year was the ROLLING STONES. Many have been asking when that show will be rescheduled. We finally have that date.

Rolling Stones will be back on tour and making a stop at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The rescheduled show will be coming up this October 24th, 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date. If you haven't yet purchased tickets for the show and would like to, ticketing information is available now at rollingstones.com. Or through the US Bank website.

When the Stones headed out in 2019 ahead of the pandemic, the show was hugely successful before the world shut down. They didn't reschedule until they knew it was going to be ok to go back on the road and resume some of the shows that had been postponed.

The Stones say on their website that they really appreciate everyone's patience throughout this uncertain time. No one really knew when we would be able to get back to normal. Now, hopefully everything will go ahead as planned.

If you would like some special seating, there are some VIP packages available for purchase as well throught their website. You can also check out the Rolling Stones "experience" on their website.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.