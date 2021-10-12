ROCORI Community Mourns Loss Of Legendary Coach Bob Brink

The ROCORI community is mourning the loss of legendary Spartans coach Bob Brink, who passed away Saturday at age 84. Brink began coaching the Spartan basketball team from the school's first year in 1969 until his retirement in 2012.

His obituary shared that the coach had been battling Alzheimer's in recent years.

Brink's 42-year coaching career at ROCORI included a Class AA state championship in 1988, 14 state tourney appearances, 22 conference championships and nine "Coach of the Year" awards. Brink's teams posted a 936-327 record.

He was elected into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame in 2007.

ROCORI Activities Director Joel Baumgarten:

Bob Brink was an absolutely legendary basketball coach in the state of Minnesota while coaching for over 40 years. Bob was a teacher and activities director during his time at ROCORI as well who helped ROCORI to be known for it's successful basketball program. Bob was also a big part of this community. We are all mourning the loss of Bob with the Brink family. He will be missed.

On a plaque describing his legacy at ROCORI High School:

Bob instilled the values of preparation, commitment and competition while stressing the importance of teamwork over individual efforts. This team mentality was never more evident than when it came to Bob's wife, Judy. Judy was Bob's top assistant in every sense. Out of 1,263 career games, Judy missed only five. Bob and Judy's years of service will always be an inspiration to the ROCORI community.

Friends and family can visit Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond from 4-8 p.m. to pay their respects, while the funeral service is set for Friday morning at Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring. Per the notice, he is survived by his loving wife, Judy; children, Kevin (Gladys), Randy (Linda), Doug (Peg), Rob (Crystal); 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.