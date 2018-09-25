Remember When: Sampson’s Life Thus Far [WATCH]

MY HOW HE'S GROWN

Kelly Cordes/Youtube

REMEMBER WHEN....

I remember when Sampson was just a baby. A very BIG baby. When I brought him home, he was already bigger than most pups. He was shy...adorable...and loved Mr. Bean.

REMEMBER WHEN...

Just a few months later...he grew...and grew...and GREW. He learned how to grab my wrist with his mouth to carefully pick me up and get me out of the tub so HE could jump in. He loves baths...Like mother like son.

REMEMBER WHEN...

He was first introduced to 94 cent squeaky toys...and Mr. Bean wanted in on the fun.

REMEMBER WHEN...

Sampson came with me to a remote on our sister station with my old Co Host Chad Taylor of Mix 949...I think how little Sampson was back then...Can you imagine what he'd do to Chad now! He'd totally lick his face off in one swipe. Yes...He would still try to sit in his lap. Sampson now stands 6 feet tall when he's on his hind legs.

AND FINALLY...

Earlier this year, Sampson, now 3 years old.... made friends with a little dog that jumped our fence. This is Shadow...who was reunited with his family...but visited us on more than one occasion.