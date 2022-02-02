Red Wine to Weaken COVID Symptoms – Well, Why Not?

It's going on over 2 years from the initial 2 weeks to "Flatten the Curve" of Covid- 19 positive cases and symptoms. And now we are hearing about a new "sub-variant". Ok. When does this end? No one knows. BUT people sure do have opinions on what will help to keep everyone "safe". These opinions include the "stop living in fear", being called "sheeple", and a variety of other things that are super derogatory. And these descriptions can run on both sides of this subject.

Now, we have heard about red wine possibly helping to weaken the symptoms of the Covid virus. Hey- we've heard about taking the horse parasite pill, drinking your urine, drinking or injecting disinfectant, and a few others. So, why not red wine? At least it will taste good, unlike those other things, one of which could actually kill you if you did that. I'll leave it to you to figure out which one that is. (*it's the disinfectant, don't do that).

Get our free mobile app

I'm all on board for the wine (it works with white wine and champagne too) remedy. But here's the odd thing. Apparently, the opposite is true of beer drinkers according to this study.

I have no idea, other than what is reported in this study if it works or not, but hey, it's better than some of those other options...if you have chosen to not take the vaccine.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.