Red Sox Take Series With Twins

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 9-4 Wednesday night at Target Field. The Red Sox took two of three games from the Twins in the midweek series.

Kyle Gibson struggled on the mound for Minnesota, lasting just 4.1 innings while allowing six runs on seven hits while walking five batters. Gibson's record falls to 7-4 on the season.

Willians Astudillo provided three hits in his return from the minor leagues, while Max Kepler slugged his 19th home run of the year for the Twins.

The Twins will begin a four game series in Kansas City Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.