REAL ID Deadline Extended

UNDATED -- The deadline to get a REAL ID in order to board a flight in the United States has been pushed out due to COVID-19.

Federal officials say they have moved the deadline back a full year to October 1st, 2021 because many Department of Motor Vehicles offices and License Centers have closed in response to COVID-19 and social distancing recommendations.

Once the deadline passes, REAL ID will be needed to board a plane, enter some secure government buildings, and visit military bases.

