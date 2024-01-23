Queue Up For Suzie, Today’s Pet of the Week

This week's Pet of the Week at Tri-County Humane Society is Suzie.

Suzie is a spayed 6-year-old Retriever/Labrador Mix who is full of love for humans, as well as love for squeeze cheese. New situations make Suzie kinda nervous, but once she comes out of her shell she's the sweetest. Suzie is a transfer, so the staff at Tri-County Humane Society aren't sure how she'll react to other pets or to children. Slow introductions are always recommended for new pets.

Suzie via Tri-County Humane Society

Join TCHS in Celebrating its 50th Birthday

Tri-County Humane Society has been serving the pets and people of Central Minnesota for 50 years. Read about the 50 Ways You Can Help Support Tri-County Humane Society.

GoodPup

Tri-County Humane Society wants you and your new family member to succeed, so they've teamed up with GoodPup to provide a customizable, affordable, and positive dog training program that you both can work on from home!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.