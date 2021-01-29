Purrs-N-Wags Online Auction for Humane Society Ends Tonight

PURRS N WAGS ONLINE AUCTION IS COMING TO A CLOSE TONIGHT!

You can still help the Humane Society by bidding on some fantastic items in this year's winter auction, which begins at 8am on Friday, January 21st. You are running out of time though, because the auction ends tonight at 6 pm.

You can go to the auction site now and see all the items that are up for bid, and decide which ones you'd like to take home.. You will receive a notification that you need to bid higher if someone outbids you. Bid as soon as you can, and bid high, so we can take care of those that can't speak for themselves.

$5000 IS THE GOAL

TCHS has a goal to reach! That goal is $5000 for the online auction. The last time I checked they were 75% there, and we can help them get over the top. You can see all the items up for bid now, by clicking HERE now.

One of my favorite auction items each year, is the chance to name a litter of kittens. Bidding starts at $20, but how cool would it be to name a bunch of kitty cats?! You can find some really great items here, from restaurant certificates, to massages, to lots and lots of gifts for your cats, dogs and other pets, plus so much more.

KINDNESS CAKE CAMPAIGN AT JULE'S BISTRO

Let's not forget; Jule's Bistro in downtown St. Cloud is featuring TCHS for their Kindness Cake Campaign this month. You only have until Saturday to get a piece of this months delicious cake to benefit TCHS. A new non profit will be featured in February.