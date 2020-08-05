THE FACTS

The United States is one of the most educated countries in the world, although we may not feel like it sometimes. The reason? We still don't treat our students equally. Those students that come from wealthier families receive better education overall. In many states, the wealthier a school district, the more funding they receive per student.

New studies are showing that low income students are going to suffer the great loss of education due to Covid-19.

PRINCETON MINNESOTA TOPS THE LIST

Go Princeton Tigers! WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Minnesota to find out where school funding is distributed most fairly.

The equability score was based on the average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

THE RANKINGS IN MINNESOTA

Minnesota ranked as the 7th most equitable overall, with Princeton Public Schools District #477 topping the list as the most equitable public school district in the state. Here are the top 10 Most Equitable schools in Minnesota.

THE MOST EQUITABLE

Princeton Independent School District 477 Melrose Independent School District 740 Foley School District 51 Lewiston School District 857 Ulen-Hitterdal Independent School 914 District Fridley School District 14 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley School District Yellow Medicine East School District Le Roy School District 499 Red Lake Independent School District 630

THE LEAST EQUITABLE

320. Westonka School District 277

321. Mahtomedi School District 832

322. Lakeville School District 194

323. Wayzata School District 284

324. Eden Prairie School District 272

325. Orono School District 278

326. Minnetonka School District 276

327. Edina School District 273

328. Milroy Joint Independent School District 635

329. Nett Lake Independent School District 707

If you would like to see the complete report, you can click HERE now.