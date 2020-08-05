Princeton District 477 Hails As Most Equitable School District in Minnesota
THE FACTS
The United States is one of the most educated countries in the world, although we may not feel like it sometimes. The reason? We still don't treat our students equally. Those students that come from wealthier families receive better education overall. In many states, the wealthier a school district, the more funding they receive per student.
New studies are showing that low income students are going to suffer the great loss of education due to Covid-19.
PRINCETON MINNESOTA TOPS THE LIST
Go Princeton Tigers! WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Minnesota to find out where school funding is distributed most fairly.
The equability score was based on the average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
THE RANKINGS IN MINNESOTA
Minnesota ranked as the 7th most equitable overall, with Princeton Public Schools District #477 topping the list as the most equitable public school district in the state. Here are the top 10 Most Equitable schools in Minnesota.
THE MOST EQUITABLE
- Princeton Independent School District 477
- Melrose Independent School District 740
- Foley School District 51
- Lewiston School District 857
- Ulen-Hitterdal Independent School 914 District
- Fridley School District 14
- Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley School District
- Yellow Medicine East School District
- Le Roy School District 499
- Red Lake Independent School District 630
THE LEAST EQUITABLE
320. Westonka School District 277
321. Mahtomedi School District 832
322. Lakeville School District 194
323. Wayzata School District 284
324. Eden Prairie School District 272
325. Orono School District 278
326. Minnetonka School District 276
327. Edina School District 273
328. Milroy Joint Independent School District 635
329. Nett Lake Independent School District 707
If you would like to see the complete report, you can click HERE now.