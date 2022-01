Prep Wrestling Update – January 3rd, 2022

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2021-2022 WRESTLING

(Tuesday 21st Thru Saturday Dec. 29th Results)

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals. Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

BECKER BULLDOGS

No. 3AA

113 Kaden Nicolas No. 3

126 Landen Kujawa No. 9

152 Mason Doucette No. 10

182 Tyson Ricker No. 10

220 Dylan Kolby No. 4

285 Bryce Kuschel No. 8

The Becker Bulldogs had a very good team performance at the Rogers Holiday Mattness tournament with 187 points with eight place winners. They earned second place behind the No. 1AAA ranked St. Michael-Albertville Knights and ahead of No. 5AAA Anoka and No. 9AAA Apple Valley. Bryce Kuschel (285/12-3) and Dylan Kolby (220/10-1) both earned second place medals. Kaden Nicolas (106/12-3), Landen Kujawa (126/13-3), Mason Doucette (160/11-5), Tyler Ricker (182/15-3) and Dylan Weber (195/9-4 all earned third place medals and earning sixth place Adam Jurek (170/10-8).

FOLEY FALCONS

No. 11AA

126 Levi Jacobson No. 4

285 Elijah Novak No. 1

The Falcons had a big night as they defeated two rivals at the home triangular. They were defeated by No. 11AA from Section 2AA Watertown-Mayer 41-31 (8-6). They defeated Granite Ridge and Section 6AA rivals Albany 43-25 and AAA Rogers 52-25 (9-5). Cyler Ruhoff (113), Josiah Peterson (182), Elijah Novak (285), Levi Jacobson (126) all went 3-0. Cole Rudnitski (152) ad Chance Jones (170) both went 2-0 and Evan Miller (145) went 2-1. The Falcons earned 30th place at the Rumble on Red with 46.5 points. Elijah Novak (285/19-0) was their lone place winner as he earned the championship. He won five matches on his way to championship in this field of 50 plus teams.

FOLEY 43 ALBANY 25

106 Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) Dec. Nathan Kollmann (ALB) 8-3

113 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Fall Ean Hansen (ALB) 1:22

120 Jimmy Carlisle (ALB) Fall Vince Janson (FOL) 2:00

126 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

132 Devin Hansen (ALB) Dec. Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) 5-0

138 Joseph Schmitt (ALB) Maj. Dec. Wyatt Lueck (FOL) 9-0

145 Evan Miller (FOL) Maj. Dec. Mason Plumski (ALB) 13-5

152 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Fall Cole Moulzolf (ALB) 3:30

160 Petyon Krumrei (ALB) Dec. Joseph Thorsten (FOL) 6-4

170 Chance Jones (FOL) Fall Cooper Brinkman (ALB) 1:50

182 Josiah Peterson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Declan Crumley (ALB) Dec. Aiden Micholski (FOL) 5-2

220 Jacob Adrian (ALB) Fall Brock Bialke (FOL) 1:14

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

FOLEY 52 ROGERS 25

106 Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) Fall Ben Haddad (ROG) :49

113 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Fall Mason Lund (ROG) 3:39

120 Navarro Kornwolf (ROG) Fall Vince Janson (FOL) 3:24

126 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Brian Ramola (ROG) 1:10

132 Max Ricks (ROG) Fall Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) :49

138 Chris Dietl (ROG) Tech. Fall Wyat Lueck (FOL) 4:21

145 Ryan Lund (ROG) Maj. Dec. Evan Miller (FOL) 10-1

152 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Joseph Thorsten (FOL) Fall Ty Cassidy (ROG) :33

170 Chance Jones (FOL) Maj. Dec. Adam Cowles (ROG) 10-0

182 Josiah Peterson (FOL) Fall Cole Hamilton (ROG) 1:22

195 Isaiah Brown (ROG) Maj. Dec. Aiden MicholskI (FOL) 9-0

220 Colton Rothfork (FOL) Won by Forfeit

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

WATERTOWN-MAYER 41 FOLEY 31

106 Titan Friederichs (WTM) Fall Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) 1:30

112 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Maj. Dec. Parker Jackson (WTM) 10-1

120 Aaron Bury (WTM) Fall Vince Janson (FOL) 3:25

126 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Eli Hamburger (WTM) :53

132 Jonah Hamburger (WTM) Tech. Fall Cayden Hansmeir (FOL) 5:18

138 Jack Entinger (WTM) Fall Wyatt Lueck (FOL) :40

145 Evan Miller (FOL) Fall Owen Christianson (WTM) 3:09

152 Alex Jennisson (FOL) Fall Levi Baumann (WTM) 1:07

160 Bryce Burkett (WTM) Fall Caden Ruhoff (FOL) 3:36

170 Tanner Burmeister (WTM) Dec. Zack Jennissen (FOL) 11-7

182 Josiah Peterson (FOL) Dec. Jonah Blakstad (WTM) 4-2

195 Jackson Drahos (WTM) Dec. Andy Boettcher (FOL 3-1

220 Ashton Congdon (WTM) Fall Colton Rothfork (FOL) 3:49

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Jason Fenske (WTM) 1:27

ALBANY HUSKIES

285 Jacob Adrian No. 9

The Huskies went 1-2 at the Foley quadrangular; they defeated AAA Rogers 45-33 (7-7). They were defeated by No. 11AA Watertown-Mayer 49-19 (4-10) and by No. 12AA Foley, Section 6AA and Granite Ridge Conference rivals 43-25 (6-8).

Joseph Schmitt (138) and Jacob Adrian (220/285) both went 3-0 and Jimmy Carlisle (120) and Peyton Krumrei (160) both went 2-1. The Huskies earned eighth place at the PEQUOT LAKE-PINE RIVER-BACKUS “JACKHAMMER” INVITE with 109 points and five place winners. Jacob Adrian (285/7-3) earned second place, Owen Carlson (126/105) and Declan Crumley (195/9-4) both earned fifth place, Peyton Krumrei (160/10-4) earned sixth place and Devin Hansen (132/9-3) earned seventh place in this large field of teams.

ALBANY 45 ROGERS 33

106 Nathan Kollmann (ALB) Fall Ben Haddad (ROG) 5:32

113 Ean Hansen (ALB) Fall Mason Lund (ROG) 5:18

120 Jimmy Carlisle (ALB) Dec. Navarro Kornwolf (ROG) 6-5

126 Brian Ramola (ROG) Won by Forfeit

132 Max Ricks (ROG) Fall Devin Hansen (ALB) 3:18

138 Joseph Schmitt (ALB) Fall Breck Cassidy (ROG) 2:25

145 Chris Dietl (ROG) Dec. Mason Plumski (ALB) 7-2

152 Ryan Lund (ROG) Fall Cole Moulzolf (ALB) 5:17

160 Petyon Krumrei (ALB) Fall Ty Cassidy (ROG) 1:36

170 Adam Cowles (ROG) Fall Cooper Brinkman (ALB) 1:10

182 Hunter Tate (ALB) Fall Cole Hamilton (ROG) 1:55

195 Isaiah Brown (ROG) Fall Declan Crumley (ALB) 1:44

220 Jacob Adrian (ALB) Fall Hasan Adnan (ROG) :36

285 Jackson Mergen (ALB) Won by Forfeit

WATERTOWN-MAYER 49 ALBANY 19

106 Titan Friederichs (WTM) Fall Nathan Kollmann (ALB) 2:24

113 Parker Jackson (WTM) Fall Ean Hansen (ALB) :55

120 Aaron Bury (WTM) Dec. Jimmy Carlisle (ALB) 8-6 OT

126 Eli Hamberger (WTM) Won by Forfeit

132 Jonah Hamberger (WTM) Dec. Devin Hansen (ALB) 7-3

138 Joseph Schmitt (ALB) Dec. Jack Entinger (WTM) 4-0

145 Mason Plumski (ALB) Fall Owen Christianson (WTM) 1:04

152 Cole Moulzolf (ALB) Fall Levi Baumann (WTM) :37

160 Bryce Burkett (WTM) Maj. Dec. Petyon Krumrei (ALBA) 12-4

170 Tanner Burmeister (WTM) Fall Cooper Brinkman (ALB) 1:57

182 Jonah Blakstad (WTM) Won by Forfeit

195 Jackson Drahos (WTM) Dec. Declan Crumley (ALB) 5-4

220 Ashton Congdon (WTM) Won by Forfeit

285 Jacob Adrian (ALB) Maj. Dec. Jason Fenske (WTM) 11-3

ROCORI SPARTANS

152 Austin Moscho No. 4

The Spartans defeated three foes at the Sauk Rapids-Rice quadrangular; they defeated Central Lakes Conference and AAA Lean and Mean Brainerd 39-27 (8-6). They defeated Central Lakes Conference rivals Sauk Rapids-Rice 60-12 (10-4) and Section 8AA foe Detroit Lakes 45-27 (9-5). Kameron Moscho (113), Jack Major (126), Mason Orth (182/195), Matthew Goebel (195/220) and Grady Minnerath (220/285) all went 3-0 and Austin Moscho (152/160) and Ryan Rose (170) both went 2-1. The Spartans earned fourth place going 3-2 at the Eau Claire North Holiday duals. They defeated Modovi 57-12 (12-2), Eau Claire North 60-12 (11-3) and Plainview-Elgin-Millville 52-24 (10-4). They were defeated by Ellsworth 46-22 (5-9) in the semifinals and by Cambridge-Isanti 45-33 (6-8) in the third place match. Luke Hemmesch (138/9-2), Evan Moscho (145/12-4), Mason Orth (182/12-3) and Grady Minnerath (220/14-5) all went 5-0. Kameron Moscho (106/13-2), Jack Major (126/14-6) and Austin Moscho (152/16-3) all went 4-1. Ryan Rose (170/13-10) went 3-2, Blayne Walsh (132) went 2-1 and Renner Haven (113) went 2-2. Special Note: Austin Moscho (152) 12th Ties School Record with 161 Career Wins and 100th Career Falls. Luke Hemmesch (138) 12th Won his 60th Career Match, Grady Minnerth (220) 10th Won his 50th Career Match and Ryan Rose (170) 12th Earned His 25th Career Fall.

ROCORI 39 BRAINERD 27

106 Kameron Moscho (ROC) Fall Jaxson Derosier (BRD) 3:08

113 Zac Humbert (ROC) Won by Forfeit

120 Cade Ostrowski (BRD) Won by Forfeit

126 Isaiah Germann (BRD) Won by Forfeit

132 Jack Major (ROC) Fall Nathan Lawrence (BRD) :49

138 Hunter Bergin (BRD) Dec. Blayne Walsh (ROC) 7-5

145 Isaiah Jillson (BRD) Dec. Evan Moscho (ROC) 7-2

152 Gabe Wagner (BRD) Dec. Austin Moscho (ROC) 5-2

160 Zander Bitker (ROC) Won by Forfeit

170 Ryan Rose (ROC) Dec. Damien Bentho (BRD) 1-0

182 Mason Orth (ROC) Dec. David Rollins (BRD) 5-2

195 Matthew Goebel (ROC) Dec. Shane Carlson (BRD) 11-8

220 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Fall Carson Faehnrich (BRD) 1:23

285 Dalton Barrett (BRD) Won by Forfeit

ROCORI 60 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 19

106 Kameron Moscho (ROC) Fall John (Carter) Pesta (SRR) 2:37

113 Logan Culbertson (SRR) Dec. Renner Haven (ROC) 9-7

120 Vance Barz (SRR) Won by Forfeit

126 Jack Major (ROC) Fall Jack Barz (SRR) 2:43

132 Brayden Ness (SRR) Won by Forfeit

138 Owen Scheeler (SRR) Maj. Dec. Blayne Walsh (ROC) 9-0

145 Evan Moscho (ROC) Won by Forfeit

152 Nathan Soldner (ROC) Fall Josiah Sanchez (SRR) 1:03

160 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Kieran Hixson (SRR) 1:33

170 Ryan Rose (ROC) Fall Graham Doherty (SRR) 2:38

182 Anthony Brown (ROC) Won by Forfeit

195 Mason Orth (ROC) Won by Forfeit

220 Matthew Goebel (ROC) Won by Forfeit

285 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Won by Forfeit

ROCORI 45 DETROIT LAKES 27

106 Zac Humbert (ROC) Fall Talan Baker (DL) 2:23

113 Kameron Moscho (ROC) Won by Forfeit

120 Beau Somdahl (DL) Fall Renner Haven (ROC) 1:50

126 Jack Major (ROC) Fall Leroy Lacrosse (DL) 3:03

132 Cole Weber (DL) Won by Forfeit

138 Bradly Swiers (DL) Won by Forfeit

145 Tyson Ullyott (DL) Dec. Even Moscho (ROC) 10-5

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Dec. Cade Okeson (DL) 6-4

160 Aaron Baisley (ROC) Fall Brock Swiers (DL) 4:46

170 Cade Jackson (DL) Fall Ryan Rose (ROC) 1:26

182 Mason Orth (ROC) Won by Forfeit

195 Matthew Gobel (ROC) Won by Forfeit

220 Grady Minnerath (ROC ) over Brock Billet (DL) :20

285 Double Forfeit

EAU CLAIRE HOLIDAY DUALS

THIRD PLACE

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 45 ROCORI 45-33

106 Kameron Moscho (ROC) Fall Brock Brown (CBI) 3:52

113 Leo Edblad (CBI) Won by Forfeit

120 Blaine Wald (CBI) Won by Forfeit

126 Carter Wothe (CBI) Dec. Jack Major (ROC) 8-3

132 Sam Rodriguez (CBI) Won by Forfeit

138 Luke Hemmesch (ROC) Fall James Peterson (CBI) :57

145 Evan Moscho (ROC) Fall James Harcey (CBI) :46

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Logan Carline Henderson (CBI) 1:43

160 Jacob Henderson (CBI) Fall Aaron Baisley (ROC)1:43

170 Treytin Byers (CBI) Fall Ryan Rose (ROC) 3:52

182 Mason Orth (ROC) Dec. Darren Spencer (CBI) 3-2

195 Shawn Henderson (CBI) Fall Gavin Reinhardt (ROC) 2:54

220 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Fall Scott Simpson (CBI) 2:09

285 Kaden Clemente (CBI) Won by Forfeit

ROCORI 57 MONDOVI 12

106 Kameron Moscho (ROC) Won by Forfeit

113 Renner Haven (ROC) Won by Forfeit

120 Maverick Lawstuen (MON)) Won by Forfeit

126 Jack Major (ROC) Won by Forfeit

132 Blayne Walsh (ROC) Won by Forfeit

138 Luke Hemmesch (ROC) Fall Mason Leirmo (MON) :20

145 Evan Moscho (ROC) Fall Coby Vollmer (MON) :58

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Cody Wagner (MON) 6-2

160 Alan George (MON) Fall Aaron Baisley (ROC) 4:59

170 Ryan Rose (ROC) Fall Alex Coffey (MON) :21

182 Mason Orth (ROC) Fall Mitchell Fedie (MON) 2:56

195 Double Forfeit

220 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Won by Forfeit

285 Double Forfeit

ROCORI 60 EAU CLAIRE NORTH 12

113 Renner Haven (ROC) Fall Wyatt Ecklor (ECN) :46

120 Double Forfeit

126 Jack Major (ROC) Fall Jonah Berg (ECN) 3:05

132 Elijah Vlcek (ECN) Dec. Blayne Walsh (ROC) 7-2

138 Luke Hemmesch (ROC) Fall Michael Halvorsen (ECN) 1:28

145 Evan Moscho (ROC) Fall Carson Duerkop (ECN) :50

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Mekhi Thomas (ECN) 1:38

160 Anthony Rodriguez (ROC) Won by Forfeit

170 Camran Baum (ECN) Dec. Aaron Baisley (ROC) 5-2

182 Ryan Rose (ROC) Fall Jin Yang (ECN) 4:26

195 Mason Orth (ROC) Fall Tate Downey (ECN) 1:53

220 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Fall Noah Penigar (ECN) :48

285 Riley Mercer (ECN) Won by Forfeit

106 Kameron Moscho (ROC) Won by Forfeit

ROCORI 52 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE 24

120 Nolan Ford (PEM) Won by Forfeit

126 Jack Major (ROC) Won by Forfeit

132 Blayne Walsh (ROC) Dec. Nolan Pfeilsticker (PEM) 10-4

138 Luke Hemmesch (ROC) Fall Kyler Lamb (PEM) :31

145 Evan Moscho (ROC) Fall Logan Dittrich (PEM) 1:11

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Dominic Michel (PEM) 3:02

160 Aaron Baisley (ROC) Maj. Dec. Alex Bedsted (PEM) 10-0

170 Ryan Rose (ROC) Fall Alex Hinrichs (PEM) 3:02

182 Mason Orth (ROC) Fall Devyn Hutchison (PEM) :40

195 Martin Prieto (PEM) Won by Forfeit

220 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Fall Drew Rahman (PEM) :46

285 Tony Roberton (PEM) Won by Forfeit

106 Kameron Moscho (ROC) Dec. Aiden Graner (PEM) 9-7

113 Carson Rahman (PEM) Fall Renner Haven (ROC) 2:45

ELLSWORTH 46 ROCORI 22

106 Landan Lampman (ELW) Fall Renner Haven (ROC) 5:20

113 Logan Mueller (ELW) Tech. Fall Kameron Moscho (ROC)

120 William Penn (ELW) Won by Forfeit

126 Michael Holst (ELW) Won by Forfeit

132 Jack Major (ROC) Dec. Corey Poellinger (ELW) 5-2

138 Luke Hemmesch (ROC) Fall Blake Nelson (ELW) 1:41

145 Evan Moscho (ROC) Maj. Dec. John Gillespie (ELW) 19-5

152 Kehan O`Neil (ELW) Dec. Anthony Rodriguez (ROC) 6-2

160 Ivan Veenendall (ELW) Dec. Austin Moscho (ROC) 10-5

170 Anthony Madsen (ELW) Fall Aaron Baisley (ROC) 1:02

182 Louis Jahnke (ELW) Tech. Fall Ryan Rose (ROC)

195 Mason Orth (ROC) Dec. Ryan Matzek (ELW) 5-3

220 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Won by Forfeit

285 Nolan Kummer (ELW) Won by Forfeit

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

113 Vance Barz No. 5

The Storm were defeated in three duals at their home quadrangular by two Central Lakes Conference rivals and Section 8AA foe: Rocori Section 6AA foe 50-19 (11-3), Brainerd 50-21 (10-4) and Detroit Lakes 42-36 (8-6). Vance Barz (120) and Logan Culbertson (113) both went 3-0 and Brayden Ness (132) and Owen Scheeler (138) both went 2-1.

BRAINERD 50 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 21

106 Jaxson Derosier (BRA) Fall John (Carter) Pesta (SRR) :39

113 Logan Culbertson (SRR) Won by Forfeit

120 Vance Barz (SRR ) Dec. Cade Ostrowski (BRA) 5-3

126 Isaiah Germann (BRA) Maj. Dec. Jack Barz (SRR) 13-0

132 Brayden Ness (SRR) Dec. Nathan Lawrence (BRA) 5-1

138 Owen Scheeler (SRR) Dec. Hunter Bergin (BRA) 3-1

145 Isaiah Jillson (BRA) Won by Forfeit

152 Gabe Wagner (BRA) Fall Josiah Sanchez (SRR) 1:07

160 Kieran Hixson (SRR) Won by Forfeit

170 Damien Bentho (BRA) Maj. Dec. Graham Doherty (SRR) 16-5

182 David Rollins (BRA) Won by Forfeit

195 Shane Carlson (BRA) Won by Forfeit

220 Carson Faehnrich (BRA) Won by Forfeit

285 Dalton Barrett (BRA) Won by Forfeit

DETROIT LAKES 42 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 36

106 John (Carter) Pesta (SRR) Fall Talan Baker (DL) 1:18

113 Logan Culbertson (SRR) Won by Forfeit

120 Vance Barz (SRR) Fall Beau Somdahl (DL) 1:04

126 Jack Barz (SRR) Fall LeRoy LaCrosse (DL) 2:00

132 Cole Weber (DL) Fall Brayden Ness (SRR) 2:57

138 Bradly Swiers (DL) Fall Owen Scheeler (SRR) 3:13

145 Tyson Ullyott (DL) Won by Forfeit

152 Cade Okeson (DL) Won by Forfeit

160 Kieran Hixson (SRR) Fall Brock Swiers (DL) 3:55

170 Cade Jackson (DL) Fall Graham Doherty (SRR) 1:34

182 Marvelous Mai (DL) Won by Forfeit

195 Charlie Zok (DL) Won by Forfeit

220 Double Forfeit

285 Cameron Smith (SRR) Fall Brock Billet (DL) 3:04

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

LEAN and Mean AAA

138 Jaxon Kenning No. 5

170 Andy Johnson No. 10

182 Cody Brott No. 9

220 Tucker Hugg No. 9

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

126 Spencer Johnson No. 3

132 Dylan Enriquez No. 8

152 Ashton Lipinski No. 6

The Sabres earned two place winners at the Rumble on The Red Tournament for 29 points and 43rd place in this large tournament. Ashton Lipinski (152/15-5) earned fifth place and Spencer Johnson (126/14-3) earned seventh place.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

No. 3A

113 Mark Schiefelbein No. 10

120 Jack Bollman No. 10

132 Gavin Winter No. 7

160 Logan Kuseske No. 10

170 Ashton Hanan No. 1

182 Haden Rosenow No. 10

195 Carter Holtz No. 2

285 Ace Meyer No. 10

The Cubs were defeated by the No. 2A ranked Central Minnesota Conference rival Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 32-25 (6-8 match split) A couple of big injuries was a big factor in the outcome of this dual. One was a pre-match injured, that affected the team score by two or three points and another one occurred as time was running out, likely a 6 or seven point swing. The Cubs defeated Central Minnesota Conference rival Paynesville Area 60-12 (11-3). Mark Schiefelbein (113), Jack Bollman (126), Logan Kuseke (160 and Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan (170/182) all went 2-0 at the triangular. The Cubs earned two medals at the Rumble on The Red tournament, this includes over 50 teams. Carter Holtz (182/11-2) earned the third place medal and Mark Schiefelbein (113/11-2) earned a seventh place medal. The Cubs earned 20th place with 60 points.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 32 KIMBALL AREA 25

106 Louie Tensen (BBE) Fall Connor Carlson (KIM) 3:08

113 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Austin Ginther (BBE) 1:12

120 Brett DeRoo (BBE) Dec. William Serbus (KIM) 6-3

126 Jack Bollman (KIM) Dec. Wyatt Engen (BBE) 10-6

132 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Fall Blake Brutger (KIM) 2:10

138 Gavin Winter (KIM) Dec. Tanner Viessman (BBE) 8-2

145 Walker Bents (BBE) Dec. Lucas Jurek (KIM) 6-2

152 Blaine Fischer (BBE) Tech. Fall Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) 6:00

160 Logan Kuseke (KIM) Maj. Dec. Evan Young (BBE) 9-0

170 Talen Kampsen (BBE) Dec. Hank Meyer (KIM) 7-4

182 Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan (KIM) Fall Maximus Hanson (BBE) 3:18

195 Carson Gilbert (BBE) Dec. Haden Rosenow (KIM) 9-7

220 Ethan Spanier (BBE) Dec. Carter Holtz (KIM) 13-11 OT

285 Ace Meyer (KIM) Dec. Bryce Feuerhake (BBE) 3-2

KIMBALL AREA 60 PAYNESVILLE AREA 12

106 Connor Carlson (KIM) Won by Forfeit

113 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Won by Forfeit

120 Mason Banelke (KIM) Fall Carson Suchy (PAY) :36

126 Jack Bollman (KIM) Fall Preston Welling (PAY) :38

132 Brandon Hess (PAY) Dec. Blake Brutger (KIM) 7-4

138 James Schiefelbein (KIM) Won by Forfeit

145 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Won by Forfeit

152 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY) :35

160 Logan Kuseke (KIM) Won by Forfeit

170 Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan (KIM) Fall Aaron Mages (PAY) :24

182 Haden Rosenow (KIM) Fall Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) 3:58

195 Seth Vearrier (PAY) Won by Forfeit

220 Double Forfeit

285 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Dec. Ace Meyer (KIM) 7-5 OT

ROYATLON-UPSALA ROYALS

No. 4A

126 Alex Diederich No. 4

138 Will Gorecki No. 4

152 Jacob Leibold No. 3

160 Sawyer Simmons No. 9

182 Gabe Gorecki No. 4

The Royals earned five place winners at the Rumble on The Red invitational with 96.5 points to earned sixth place in the 50 plus field of teams. Jacob Leibold (152/16-1) earned third place and Jeremy Mugg (285/15-4) earned fourth place. Sawyer Simmons (145/7-4) and Bryce Holm (220/14-6) both earned seventh place and Lane Olson (113/12-5) earned eighth place.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

195 Sam Harren NO. 7

The Huskers didn’t have any events this week

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

220 Spencer Eisenbraun No. 9A

The Bulldogs were defeated by the No. 1A and No. 2A ranked teams, Kimball Area 60-12 and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 62-8. Spencer Eisenbraun (220/285) was the lone Bulldog that went 2-0. The Bulldogs were defeated by KMS 48-24 and Minneota 59-17 at the KMS triangular. Peyton Hemmesch (182) went 2-0 and Spencer Eisenbraun (220) won his 50th career match.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 62 PAYNESVILLE AREA 8

106 Austin Ginther (BBE) Won by Forfeit

113 Louie Tensen (BBE) Dec. Carson Suchy (PAY) 11-9 OT

120 Brett DeRoo (BBE) Won by Forfeit

126 Wyatt Engen (BBE) Fall Preston Welling (PAY) :47

132 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Dec. Brendon Hess (PAY) 10-4

138 Walker Bents (BBE) Won by Forfeit

145 Tanner Viessman (BBE) Won by Forfeit

152 Blaine Fischer (BBE) Tech. Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 3:00

160 Evan Young (BBE) Won by Forfeit

170 Aaron Mages (PAY) Dec. Talen Kampsen (BBE) 5-0

182 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Dec. Petyon Hemmesch (PAY) 3-2

195 Carson Gilbert (BBE) Won by Forfeit

220 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Tech. Fall Ethan Spanier (PAY) 3:21

285 Bryce Feuerhake (BBE) Won by Forfeit

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

285 Austin Schlangen No. 1

The Eagles went 1-2 at the Minnewaska Area Triangular; they defeated AA New London-Spicer 57-18 (10-4). they were defeated by Class A Lean and Mean Minnewaska Area 50-28 (5-9) and AA DB/LQPV 39-34 (7-7). Isaac Ortiz (152), Gavin Mathies (160), and Austin Schlangen (285) all went 3-0 and Teagyn Ludwig (126/132) Gavin Caron and Rylan Scheeler (182) all went 2-1. Special Note: Austin Schlangen 285 12th Won his 100th Career Match and Gavin Mathies 152 12th Won his 100h Career Match. The Eagles won both duals at the Norwood Young America triangular, they defeated NYA 61-6 (11-3) and they defeated Sibley East 39-25 (9-5), both Section 4A rivals. Teague Ludwig (126), Brayden Kramer (132), Gavin Caron (145), Gavin Mathies (152), Sam Nistler (170), Sonnie DeHeer (195), Cody Kipf (220) and Austin Schlangen (285) all went 2-0. The Eagles defeated a pair of foes at their home triangular. They defeated Section 4A rival St. Agnes 63-16 (11-3) and they defeated Minneapolis North 76-0. Ryder Schmidt (113), Jordan Erpelding (120), Teagyn Ludwig (126), Brayden Kramer (132), Treyce Ludwig (138), Gavin Caron (145), Isaac Ortiz (152), Gavin Mathies (160) Sam Nistler (170), Sonnie DeHeer (195) and Austin Schlangen (285) all went 2-0.

DAWSON-BOYD/LQPV/MONTI 39 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 34

106 Ben Gunlogson (DB/LQPV) Won by Forfeit

113 Kameron Sather (DB/LQPV) Fall Ryder Schmidt (EVW) 1:39

120 Daniel Gunlogson (DB/LQPV) Fall Jordan Erpelding (EVW) :14

126 Zander Clausen (DB/LQPV) Fall Brayden Kramer (EVW) 2:44

132 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Dec, Ethan Morbitz (DB/LQPV) 4-2

138 Tyler Schickedanz (DB/LQPV) Fall Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 2:30

145 Gavin Caron (EVW) Dec. Isaac Moravetz (DBLQPV) 8-2

152 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Tech. Fall Mason McDougal (DB/LQPV)

160 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Avery Wittnebel (DB/LQPV) 5:12

170 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Holt Larson (DB/LQPV) 1:35

182 Rylan Schueller (EVW) Fall Nolan Kwilinski (DB/LQPV) 4:43

195 Parker Bothun (DB/LQPV) Fall Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 9-2

220 Zach DeBeer (DB/LQPV) Fall Mitchell Lipinski (EVW) 1:17

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Tech. Fall Keaton Haas (DB/LQPV)

MINNEWASKA AREA 50 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 28

106 Miles Wildman (MIN) Won by Forfeit

113 Torii Johnson (MIN) Fall Alex Bollin (EVW)

120 Chase Smith (MIN) Fall Jordan Erpelding (EVW)

126 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Maj. Dec. Nick Ankeny (MIN) 9-1

132 Mason Schiffler (MIN) Maj. Dec. Brayden Kramer (EVW) 15-6

138 Easton McCrory (MIN) Maj. Dec. Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 13-0

145 Jacob Blair (MIN) Fall Gavin Caron (EVW)

152 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Fall Myles Reichmann (MIN)

160 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Cole Kittleson (MIN)

170 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Xander Johnson (MIN)

182 Dalton Friedrichs (MIN) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW)

195 Chase Boelke (MIN) Fall Sonnie DeHeer (EVW)

220 Nathan Rankin (MIN) Fall Mitchell Lipinski (EVW)

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Won by Forfeit

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 57 NEW LONDON-SPICER 18

106 Holton Hanson (NLS) Won by Forfeit

113 Isaiah Nelson (NLS) Fall Alex Bollin (EVW) 1:45

120 Caleb Nelson (NLS) Dec. Jordan Erpelding (EVW) 3-0

126 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Won by Forfeit

132 Luke Ruter (NLS) Dec. Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) 6-4

138 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Won by Forfeit

145 Gavin Caron (EVW) Dec. Adam Sandau (NLS) 6-5

152 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Won by Forfeit

160 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Won by Forfeit

170 Sam Nistler (EVW) Won by Forfeit

182 Rylan Schueller (EVW) Fall Sam Gabrielson (NLS) 1:58

195 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Won by Forfeit

220 Mitchell Lipinski (EVW) Won by Forfeit

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Won by Forfeit

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 63 ST. AGNES 16

106 Phillip Graner (STAG) Won by Forfeit

113 Ryder Schmidt (EVW) Fall Joseph Pepin (STAG) 2:18

120 Jordan Erpelding (EVW) Won by Forfeit

126 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Johnny Cummings (STAG) :23

132 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Won by Forfeit

138 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Fall David Lopez (STAG) :47

145 Gavin Caron (EVW) Dec. Jacob Mclaughlin (STAG) 4-2

152 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Fall Ryan Mclaughlin (STAG) 4:21

160 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Dan Ryan (STAG) :47

170 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Jonah Petric (STAG) 1:13

182 Isaac Schmidt (STAG) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW) 3:40

195 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Won by Foreit

220 Paniel Rimero (STAG) Maj. Dec. Cody Kipf (EVW) 11-3

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Dominic Smith (STAG) 3:38

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 39 SIBLEY EAST 25

106 Double Forfeit

113 Julio Alejandro (SE) Maj. Dec. Jordan Erpelding (EVW) 14-2

120 Benito Diaz (SE) Fall Alex Bollin (EVW) :40

126 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Natalie Diaz (SE) 1:06

132 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Fall Christian Sotelo (SE) :49

138 Josh Sotelo (SE) Dec. Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 3-2

145 Gavin Caron (EVW) Dec. Bryce Klancke (SE) 4-2

152 Drayden Morton (SE) Fall Isaac Ortiz (EVW) 1:13

160 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Dec. Jathen Mendoza (SE) 6-0

170 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Fall Owen Utendorfer (SE) 1:19

182 Aaron Elseth (SE) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW) 4:32

195 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Won by Forfeit

220 Cody Kipf (EVW) Won by Forfeit

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Dec. Omar Martinez (SE) 5-2

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 61 NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA 16

106 Nate Venske (NYA) Wo by Forfeit

113 Gabriel Michels (NYA) Maj. Dec. Jordan Erpelding (EVW) 11-0

120 Colin Degn (NYA) Fall Alex Bollin (EVW)

126 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Caleb Bohlman (NYA)

132 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Dec. Tyler Nuebarth (NYA) 8-5

138 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Fall Lucas Conser (NYA)

145 Gavin Caron (EVW) Maj. Dec. Riley Lentsch (NYA) 12-1

152 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Fall Carter Storms (NYA)

160 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Connor Hansen (NYA)

170 Sam Nistler (EVW) Won by Forfeit

182 Rylan Schueller (EVW) Won by Forfeit

195 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Won by Forfeit

220 Cody Kipf (EVW) Won by Forfeit

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Won by Forfeit

TUESDAY JANUARY 4TH

MILACA-FAITH CHRISTIAN “WOLVES” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Mora, Foley, Milaca

QUAD COUNTY QUADRANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: BOLD, OSAKIS, QUAD COUNTY, PAYNESVILLE

THURSDAY JANUARY 6th

CLOUD CRUSH TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids-Rice, St. Cloud Crush

WILLMAR “CARDINALS” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Fergus Falls, Rocori, Willmar

ACGC “FALCONS” DUAL

Start Time: 5:30

Teams: Royalton-Upsala, ACGC

HOLDINGFORD “HUSKERS” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Albany, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Holdingford

DAWSON-BOYD/LQPV QUADRANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Dawson-Boyd/LQPV, Paynesville, Benson, TMB

ZIMMERMAN “THUNDER” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 7:00

Teams: Foley, ZImmerman,

MONTICELLO MAGIC vs BECKER BULLDOGS

Start Time: 6:00 @ Monticello

FRIDAY JANUARY 7th

OSAKIS “SILVERSTREAKS” DUALS

Start Time: 4:00

Teams: United North Central, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus, Canby KMS, Kimball Area, Osakis.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA “JAGUARS” TOURNEY

Start Time: 2:30

Teams: Becker, Frazee, Ottertail Central, Quad County, Red Rock Central, Wabasso, BBE

SATURDAY JANUARY 8th

ROYALTON-UPSALA “ROYALS” DUALS

Start Time: 9:00

Teams: Deer River, Fosston-Bagley, Little Falls, Minnetonka, LPGE/BR, Irondale, Royalton-Upsala, Kimball Area

FOLEY FALCONS TOURNAMENT

Start Time: 10:00 (FIELD HOUSE)

TEAMS: Anoka, Canby, DC/LITCH, Detroit Lakes, Forest Lake, Holdingford, Milaca, Monticello, Princeton, Rogers, Sauk Rapid-Rice, St. Cloud Crush, Totino-Grace, Foley

MORA “MUSTANGS” TOURNAMENT

Start Time: 10:00

Teams: Grand Rapids, Andover, Aitkin, Albany, Chisago Lakes, Mille Lacs, Nashwauk-Keewatin Rush City-Braham, Spectrum,