Prep Sports Scores and Schedule- Thursday, February 18th

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys hockey team beat Willmar 4-2 Thursday night at Sports Arena East. The Storm is now 2-5-2 on the season, with wins over Mora/Milaca and now Willmar.

Brandon Bokelman scored at 9:43 of the first period to give the Storm a 1-0 lead. Bokelman's tally was assisted by Easton Portner and Carter Pepelinski.

The Storm outshot the Cardinals 16-4 in a dominant opening period.

However, the Cardinals answered back with a Samuel Buetow goal at 5:38 of the second period to tie the game at one. Blake Tersch was credited with the lone assist on the goal.

The Cardinals outshot the Storm 11-10 in period number two.

Tersch gave Willmar a 2-1 lead with a goal at 2:25 of the third period, but the Storm responded with a pair of goals less than two minutes apart beginning with Cayden Christensen's tally at 10:01.

Christensen's goal tied the game at two and was assisted by Carter Kayser and Teagan Dodge.

Easton Portner notched the game-winner for the Storm at 11:43, assisted by Bokelman, who would add an empty-net goal with :33 left in the third period to ice the win.

Final shots on goal favored the Storm 42-21.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Brainerd 3, St. Cloud 0

Bemidji 4, River Lakes 0

Boys Basketball

Foley 51, Cathedral 32

FRIDAY

Bemidji @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Rocori @ Apollo

Sartell @ Tech

Girls Hockey

Brainerd 4, St Cloud 1

Girls Basketball

Alexandria 73, Rocori 42

Sartell 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 41

Tech 56, Apollo 54

FRIDAY

Pierz @ Cathedral