Prep Sports Scores and Schedule- Thursday, February 18th
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys hockey team beat Willmar 4-2 Thursday night at Sports Arena East. The Storm is now 2-5-2 on the season, with wins over Mora/Milaca and now Willmar.
Brandon Bokelman scored at 9:43 of the first period to give the Storm a 1-0 lead. Bokelman's tally was assisted by Easton Portner and Carter Pepelinski.
The Storm outshot the Cardinals 16-4 in a dominant opening period.
However, the Cardinals answered back with a Samuel Buetow goal at 5:38 of the second period to tie the game at one. Blake Tersch was credited with the lone assist on the goal.
The Cardinals outshot the Storm 11-10 in period number two.
Tersch gave Willmar a 2-1 lead with a goal at 2:25 of the third period, but the Storm responded with a pair of goals less than two minutes apart beginning with Cayden Christensen's tally at 10:01.
Christensen's goal tied the game at two and was assisted by Carter Kayser and Teagan Dodge.
Easton Portner notched the game-winner for the Storm at 11:43, assisted by Bokelman, who would add an empty-net goal with :33 left in the third period to ice the win.
Final shots on goal favored the Storm 42-21.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Brainerd 3, St. Cloud 0
Bemidji 4, River Lakes 0
Boys Basketball
Foley 51, Cathedral 32
FRIDAY
Bemidji @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Rocori @ Apollo
Sartell @ Tech
Girls Hockey
Brainerd 4, St Cloud 1
Girls Basketball
Alexandria 73, Rocori 42
Sartell 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 41
Tech 56, Apollo 54
FRIDAY
Pierz @ Cathedral