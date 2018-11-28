Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The boys hockey and girls basketball seasons got underway Tuesday night for most local teams. Here's a look at the results.

In boys hockey, the St. Cloud co-op boys hockey team tied the Tigers 3-3 in Farmington. St. Cloud trailed 3-1 heading into the third period before rallying to tie the game.

River Lakes blanked Morris Area 9-0 on the road. Griffin Duininck scored a pair of goals and tallied and assist to lead the Stars offense, while Blake Blattner added two goals in the win for River Lakes. Blake Vogt stopped all 16 shots he faced to earn the shutout.

Cathedral beat Fergus Falls 9-0 Tuesday night. Blake Perbix paced CHS with three goals and an assist, while Nate Warner dished out three assists for the Crusaders.

Girls Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 53, Braham 43

Rogers 82, Tech 46

Apollo 82, Rocori 58

Sauk Centre 64, Cathedral 56

Monticello 54, Sartell 45

Girls Hockey

Storm N Sabres 3, Alexandria 1

Brooke Walters, Libby Asper, Grace McCabe Goals

@ Wayzata 7 PM Thursday