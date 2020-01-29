Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 28th
The Cathedral hockey team beat Wadena-Deer Creek 11-2 Tuesday night to improve to 16-1-1 on the season. Cathedral is currently riding a 15-game unbeaten streak.
Mack Motzko led the Crusaders with a hat trick, while eight Crusaders notched multi-point games.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Brainerd 71, Apollo 67
Fergus Falls 51, Sartell 31
Milaca 65, Cathedral 51
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Moose Lake 3
Monticello 2, Sartell 1
St. Cloud 7, Anoka 0
Alexandria 4, River Lakes 0
Girls Hockey
Sartell 2, Brainerd 0
River Lakes 2, Northern Lakes 1
Girls Basketball
Tech 62, Little Falls 40
Rocori 83, Staples-Motley 61