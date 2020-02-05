Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 4th
The Apollo boys basketball team outlasted Willmar 73-71 in overtime Tuesday night. The Eagles are now 13-4 overall this season, and 6-3 in the Central Lakes Conference.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Sartell 73, Monticello 64
Rocori 74, Little Falls 59
Sauk Rapids-Rice 81, North Branch 78
Tech 90, Bemidji 87 (4 OT)
Perham 67, Cathedral 62
Boys Hockey
Rogers 3, St. Cloud 1
Hutchinson 4, River Lakes 2
Girls Basketball
Moorhead 67, Tech 33
Fergus Falls 89, Rocori 43
Sauk Rapids-Rice 90, Sartell 87
Cathedral 69, Milaca 68 (OT)
Girls Hockey
St. Cloud 5, Osseo 2