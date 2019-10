The Apollo boys soccer team topped Cathedral 2-0 in the Section 8A playoffs Thursday night at St. Cloud State. The Eagles advance to take on top-seeded Tech on Saturday afternoon.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Sartell 1 (Storm vs #2 Rocori Saturday)

Girls Soccer

Sartell 2, Apollo 0

Tech 6, Melrose 0

Volleyball

Sartell 3, Fergus Falls 0

Apollo 3, Tech 1

Litchfield 3, Cathedral 0