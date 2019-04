The Apollo Eagles boys soccer team defeated the Rocori Spartans 7-0 Monday night in a Central Lakes Conference matchup. The Eagles are now 4-0-1 overall this season, and 2-0-1 in the Central Lakes Conference.

Apollo goalie Zack Schlitz backed up the offensive outburst by recording a shutout in goal.

ELSEWHERE:

Little Falls 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Sartell 2, Tech 2

Cathedral 8, Melrose 1

- McCray Drong 4G

Girls Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Little Falls 1