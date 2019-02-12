Prep Sports Scoreboard- Monday, February 11th

The Cathedral Crusader hockey team topped Breck 6-2 Monday evening at the MAC. Cathedral improves to 20-3 with the win.

Jackson Savoie notched a hat trick to pace the Crusaders in the win, while Cullen Hiltner and Jon Bell each added three assists. CJ Zins, Jack Smith and Jacob Hirschfeld also scored for CHS in the victory.

The Crusaders will play at Holy Family Catholic on Tuesday night.

ELSEWHERE:

Sartell 2, Little Falls 0

Goaltender Cole Bright stopped all 18 shots sent his way to earn the shutout for the Sabres, who got goals from Connor Kalthoff early in the second period and Michael Webster early in the third.

Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Moose Lake 3

Brady Pesta and Daymin Dodge each scored a pair of goals for the Storm, who saw five players score goals in the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Willmar 74, Rocori 47