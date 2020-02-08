Prep Sports Scoreboard – Friday February 7th
Pierz edged Cathedral in boys basketball 67-66 Friday night. Pierz made a pair of free throw late to grab the win. Jake Meyer led Cathedral with 27 points, and Andrew Weisser added 16 points. Pierz improves to 15-4 while Cathedral drops to 7-12.
Boys Basketball:
Mora 55, Foley 52
Albany 71, Little Falls 62
Girls Basketball:
Fergus Falls 70, Apollo 31
Foley 67, Mora 35
Rocori 72, Sartell-St. Stephen 71
Pierz 58, Cathedral 48
Boys Hockey:
Moorhead 5, Cathedral 3
Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Willmar 0
Little Falls 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
