Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, October 1st
The Tech Tigers will put their undefeated Central Lakes Conference record on the line Tuesday night when they head up to Brainerd for a match with the Warriors. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Tigers are 7-0-1 in the CLC, while the Warriors currently sit in second place at 7-1-1.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Soccer
St. Francis @ Sartell 5 PM
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Zimmerman @ St. John’s Prep 5 PM
Minnewaska @ Cathedral 5 PM
Apollo @ Alexandria 7 PM
Rocori @ Fergus Falls 7 PM
Girls Soccer
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 5 PM
Fergus Falls @ Rocori 5:30 PM
Sartell @ St. Francis 7 PM
Alexandria @ Apollo 7 PM
Brainerd @ Tech 7 PM
St. John’s Prep @ Zimmerman 7 PM
Volleyball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar
Fergus Falls @ Rocori
Brainerd @ Tech
Alexandria @ Apollo
Sartell @ Hutchinson
Cathedral @ Milaca