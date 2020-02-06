Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, February 6th

Photo Credit: Dave Overlund (1390 AM Granite City Sports)

It's rivalry night in boys basketball as the Tech Tigers head north for a game at Apollo High School. The Eagles defeated the Tigers 75-59 on December 13th.

Also on the schedule Thursday, the Sartell Sabres take on rival Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell High School. The Sabres won the first matchup of the season 60-47.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball
Alexandria @ Rocori

Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
Tech @ Big Lake

Boys Hockey
Hermantown @ St. Cloud
River Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Categories: high school sports, Sports, St. Cloud Tech Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top