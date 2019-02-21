Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, February 21st

The Apollo boys basketball team will continue their quest for a Central Lakes Conference title Thursday night with a game at Brainerd. The Eagles are currently tied with Sartell for the top spot in the CLC standings with a 10-4 conference record.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech

Zimmerman @ Rocori

Albany @ Cathedral

Girls Basketball

Rocori @ Brainerd

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech

Apollo @ Alexandria

Rush City @ Cathedral 5:45

Boys Hockey

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Princeton 7 PM