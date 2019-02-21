Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, February 21st
The Apollo boys basketball team will continue their quest for a Central Lakes Conference title Thursday night with a game at Brainerd. The Eagles are currently tied with Sartell for the top spot in the CLC standings with a 10-4 conference record.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech
Zimmerman @ Rocori
Albany @ Cathedral
Girls Basketball
Rocori @ Brainerd
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech
Apollo @ Alexandria
Rush City @ Cathedral 5:45
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Princeton 7 PM