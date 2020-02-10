Prep Sports Schedule- Monday, February 10th

Photo Credit: Dave Overlund, AM 1390 Granite City Sports

The Tech Tiger girls basketball team will head to Delano Monday night in one of two games on the schedule. The Tech Tigers are currently looking to snap a three game losing skid and have a 5-16 record overall.

The Delano Tigers are 3-19 overall, but snapped a 12 game skid with a win over Holy Family Catholic on February 7th.

Elsewhere, the Cathedral girls basketball team will head to Kimball to take on the Cubs. The Crusaders are 9-11 on the season after having a four game win streak snapped with a loss to Pierz on February 7th. The Cubs are 2-20 on the year and have lost nine straight games since their last win over Paynesville on January 7th.

