Prep Soccer Scores And Schedule- September 1st

There were two girls soccer matches on the schedule Monday afternoon, with Little Falls topping St. John's Prep 8-0 and Sauk Rapids-Rice falling to Moorhead 12-0. A full slate of matches awaits fans on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Apollo @ Bemidji 5 PM

Zimmerman @ Cathedral 5 PM

Sartell @ Brainerd 7 PM

Tech @ Willmar 7 PM

Rocori @ Alexandria 7 PM

BOYS SOCCER

Brainerd @ Sartell 5 PM

Little Falls @ St. John’s Prep 5 PM

Alexandria @ Rocori 5:30 PM

Willmar @ Tech 7 PM

Moorhead @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

Bemidji @ Apollo 7 PM

Zimmerman @ Cathedral 7 PM