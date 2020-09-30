Prep Soccer Scoreboard- Tuesday, September 29th

The Cathedral boys soccer team defeated Melrose 5-1 Tuesday night to capture its tenth straight Granite Ridge Conference championship. The Crusaders are 8-0 on the season.

Jake Manar paced CHS with a trio of goals, while Elliot Anderson and Braden Lemke also found the back of the net for Cathedral.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS SOCCER

Sartell 1, Bemidji 0

Willmar 4, Rocori 2

Alexandria 2, Apollo 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Tech 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Sartell 2, Bemidji 0

Willmar 6, Rocori 0

Cathedral 6, Melrose 0